Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $4.89 Million as Share Price Declined; Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Declined While Leucadia National Cut Stake by $1.08 Million

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 215,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,290 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145,000, down from 239,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 179,718 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 82,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.63M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514.83M, down from 8.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.02 per share. TWI’s profit will be $9.00M for 7.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 650.00% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

