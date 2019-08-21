Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Yum Brands (YUM) Sentiment Is 0.93

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 90.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 970,425 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 103,053 shares with $10.37M value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 1.20M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 293 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 316 sold and decreased their holdings in Yum Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -7.11% below currents $127.71 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $35.66 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 572,184 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

