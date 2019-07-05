Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut By $10.83 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered By $1.68 Million Its Shaw Communications In (SJR) Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications In (SJR) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as Shaw Communications In (SJR)’s stock declined 2.12%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 8.65M shares with $180.14 million value, down from 8.74 million last quarter. Shaw Communications In now has $10.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 261,777 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 7.82 million shares with $1.09 billion value, down from 7.90 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $368.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 2.23M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Lazy RRSP Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks to Cement Passive Income of $9200/Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks to Generate Reliable Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 19,315 shares to 1.03 million valued at $133.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 1,753 shares and now owns 594,485 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Limited Liability Co owns 80,912 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 2,808 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 3.09 million shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Choate Invest Advsrs owns 87,339 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 77,388 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Jacobs Ca invested in 1.44% or 60,547 shares. Golub Limited reported 20,003 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 84,697 shares. Heritage Investors Corp stated it has 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Magellan Asset Mgmt, Australia-based fund reported 742 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 208,513 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Leisure holds 15,056 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.55 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.