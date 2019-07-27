Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Boosted News New (NWS) Stake by $18.42 Million; Sprott Has Decreased Its Hecla Mng Co (HL) Stake by $1.44 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 359,934 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 478,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,381 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 783,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 5.86M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 59.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.38% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20 million shares to 9.31 million shares, valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.56 million activity.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 30,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

