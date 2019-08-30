Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding in News New (NWSA) by $57.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake by $4.05 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $177.37. About 245,772 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 491,811 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Impairment Charges; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97M shares to 10.52 million shares, valued at $390.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37M shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,720 shares. Moreover, Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 24,845 shares. State Street Corporation owns 2.14M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 0.12% or 18,183 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 10,770 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 7,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 684,290 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Polar Capital Llp invested in 480,200 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 40,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. First Ltd Partnership has 64,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Mercantile has 220 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 16.24 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and Its Main Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Completes Acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.