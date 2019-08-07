Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined; As Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Stock Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $335,356

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 59,459 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 7.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 1.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $435.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) by 2,423 shares to 97,137 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,789 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

