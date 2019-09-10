Independent Franchise Partners Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $44.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $231.8. About 1.66M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/04/2018 – National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk discussed the probe into a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that was operating in semi-autonomous Autopilot mode; 25/05/2018 – Tesla has flown six planes full of robots and equipment from Europe to California in an unusual, high-stakes effort to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric sedan; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 10/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION ‘GATHERING INFORMATION’ ON FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA -STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Jim Chanos and other Tesla short-sellers smelling blood in the water; 24/04/2018 – Tesla Is the Star, Japanese Trying Too: Beijing Auto Show Update; 23/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Crash involving Tesla causes traffic on SB Highway 101 in #MountainView; 14/05/2018 – Ten senior level employees have left Tesla since November last year, at least; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Musk compensation plan

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 7.53M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. 360 shares valued at $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 1.46M shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $205.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs holds 1,267 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ww Invsts has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Cap Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,043 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc has invested 1.65% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Polaris Greystone Limited Company holds 1,013 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 1,011 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fil Ltd invested in 239,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 3,510 shares stake. Sta Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 1,123 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 57 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,331 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.17% or 3.56 million shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 8,248 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Company owns 4.20 million shares. Columbia Asset reported 31,649 shares. 40,612 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Canandaigua State Bank has 150,933 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associate invested in 29,330 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,255 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc owns 23,166 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc reported 5,037 shares. Cap Management Va holds 0.06% or 4,118 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).