Independent Franchise Partners Llp Boosted Its Equifax (EFX) Holding by $21.48 Million; As Graco (GGG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 376,846 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 765,780 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf by 38,000 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 84,895 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 4,356 shares. 37,942 were reported by Brinker Capital. Bokf Na owns 24,624 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 951 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Llc has 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.89% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 607,204 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 17,010 shares. Hl Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,963 shares. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 123,041 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 1,740 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.19% or 34,572 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Limited has invested 0.08% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 20,005 shares. Vident Inv Advisory stated it has 5,650 shares. 61,460 are owned by Korea Invest. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 2,400 shares. 215 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 891,034 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 11,935 shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,876 shares.