Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22 million shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 33,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 580,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62M, down from 613,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 120,184 shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 12,362 shares to 113,975 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholders of Independent Bank Corp. Approve Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc Acquisition – Business Wire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.09M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Prudential Pcl owns 0.05% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 195,600 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). New England & holds 16,141 shares. 448,992 are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 53,222 shares. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 9,808 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Fiduciary has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 500 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 543,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,292 shares. Penobscot Invest reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Excalibur Mgmt reported 19,717 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Biotech Index Etf (FBT) by 2,200 shares to 11,770 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamco Glbl Gold Natural Resour (XGGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 892,815 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Tru holds 40,889 shares. Connable Office invested in 20,897 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Papp L Roy And has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 59,736 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sageworth Trust invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.34% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc invested in 1.09% or 127,771 shares. 35,084 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited. Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 673 shares. Blue Fin Cap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt owns 1.83% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 36,322 shares.