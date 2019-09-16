Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 103.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 268,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 529,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.28M, up from 260,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 114,358 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 277,713 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.83M, down from 452,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 947,359 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 256,937 are held by Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc. Coastline Trust Company owns 6,020 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 190 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Department. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 12,326 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Blair William Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 10,524 shares. Citigroup owns 111,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 59,932 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 0.45% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.09M shares. Whittier Tru has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,675 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Cap Llc reported 448,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,639 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 8,240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 0.03% or 3,090 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Tower (Trc) invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Rmb Capital Management Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,549 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pinebridge Investments LP owns 20,806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 5,281 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 38,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 84,974 shares.