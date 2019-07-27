Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stock Price Declined While Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Holding by $845,784; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stock Rose While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped by $19.20 Million Its Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 860,599 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 12,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 124,539 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRGO ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc â€“ PRGO – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New finance chief at Perrigo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PE firms eyeing Perrigo pharma business – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo: A Solid Consumer Goods Business With VC-Like Optionality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 37,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 1.95M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc owns 48,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.03% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 46,511 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 2,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,386 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 57,325 shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc accumulated 112,591 shares. Washington Trust Bank invested in 0% or 11 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 9,594 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 56,588 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,128 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 168,886 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 23,434 shares. 24,155 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Linscomb & Williams owns 35,592 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.02M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 294,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has 993,400 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 4,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 142 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 6,444 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 9,236 shares. Millennium Ltd has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 267,941 shares to 272,746 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).