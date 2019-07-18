Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stock Declined While Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 22,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 89,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 42,889 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $30.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1961.87. About 1.35 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares to 614,245 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mendon Advsrs Corp owns 594,026 shares. 23,091 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 168,886 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.05% or 82,822 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 430,819 shares. Wellington Gp Llp owns 1.06 million shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 142 shares. 834 are held by Glenmede Tru Comm Na. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Secor Capital Advsr Lp owns 20,179 shares. American Gp has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 20,840 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 79,325 were accumulated by Penn Capital Mgmt Company. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 279,879 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.11 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $55.89M for 10.85 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. TAYLOR PAUL W sold 12,667 shares worth $669,850. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652 worth of stock.

