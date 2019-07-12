Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake Has Boosted by Stieven Capital Advisors Lp; Facebook (FB) Position Has Lifted by Carmignac Gestion

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 63,484 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 451,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.37 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $202.12. About 8.15M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – RESPONSE TIME ON FACEBOOK LIVE NOW 10 MINUTES-ZUCKERBERG; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares to 152,370 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. 1,790 shares were bought by Hobart Brian E, worth $100,061 on Thursday, April 25. TAYLOR PAUL W had sold 12,667 shares worth $669,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Cap Limited Company holds 61,812 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Lc reported 279,879 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 7,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,764 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Penn Capital Mgmt Commerce stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 5,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown And Rech Company owns 7,045 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,395 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Bankshares has 4,776 shares. Stifel has 20,358 shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 52,739 shares. 4,863 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 5,145 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 262,193 shares to 197,077 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 150,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,437 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Puzo Michael J invested in 1,275 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16.12 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com invested in 0.02% or 5,196 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Eagle Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seatown Holdg Pte Limited reported 194,151 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has 6,304 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.57% or 906,346 shares. Td Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,697 are owned by Thomasville Bank. Grand Jean Capital Management reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 1,028 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.