Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Position by $6.89 Million as Stock Price Declined; Visa (V) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 154,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 177,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 5.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 173,649 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 5,027 shares to 83,847 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E had bought 1,790 shares worth $100,061 on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, January 31 TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 12,667 shares.

