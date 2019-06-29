Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Raised Stake; Us Bancorp De Increased Holding in Cvr Energy (CVI) by $385,072 as Share Value Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 754.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 2.15M shares traded or 314.79% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 517,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 909,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65M, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 271,160 shares traded or 33.44% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares to 362,791 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,975 shares, and cut its stake in Rbb Bancorp.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. 275 shares were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn, worth $14,652 on Wednesday, May 29. Another trade for 1,790 shares valued at $100,061 was made by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group has 2,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Mgmt Limited Co holds 1% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 70,856 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 651 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 46,966 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 76,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Interest Gp Inc invested in 11,649 shares. 13 are owned by Glenmede Na. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.07% or 29,874 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.40 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). 68,604 were reported by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 1.34M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 79,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 10,637 shares or 0% of the stock.

