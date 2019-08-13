Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $26.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Rose While Invesco LTD Cut by $3.73 Million Its Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 517,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 909,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65M, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 132,686 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 86,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 2.22 million shares traded or 51.77% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 9,797 shares to 151,179 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.64M for 73.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Barsele updates resource on Agnico JV in Sweden – MINING.com” published on February 21, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Commences Exploration on Vertigo Discovery and Newly Identified Targets along Vertigo Trend on JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As World and Stock Markets Remain Very Dangerous, 4 Top Gold Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 9,646 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,810 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 209,576 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 36,813 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 14,500 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.56% or 279,879 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,554 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 433,414 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Basswood Management Lc has invested 0.22% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 17,347 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 50,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 26,618 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 82,822 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westwood Group reported 23,542 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought 275 shares worth $14,652.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 11,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,663 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).