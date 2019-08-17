Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Market Valuation Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Has Upped by $1.50 Million Its Holding; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Price Rose, Destination Wealth Management Trimmed Stake

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 9,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 523,986 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, down from 533,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47 million, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 152,779 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 112,621 shares to 883,922 shares, valued at $46.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 214,416 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,861 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 7.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Utah Retirement invested in 140,806 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 1.49M shares. Pggm Investments reported 1.98 million shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Communication holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 70 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc accumulated 434 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 7,551 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 9,404 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Agf Investments America invested in 37,693 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Com accumulated 9,103 shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 468,822 are owned by Willis Inv Counsel.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 521,564 shares to 198,833 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.