Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Market Valuation Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake; Wbi Investments Lifted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 209.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 14,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 725,039 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 124,539 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP invested in 0.04% or 90,727 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,041 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.23% or 223,203 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 62,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 139,220 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,448 shares stake. Element Llc has 19,947 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 119,315 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,992 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co owns 174,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 349,064 were reported by Citadel Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 206,286 shares. 85,676 were reported by Barclays Plc.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIF) by 77,303 shares to 667,498 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,833 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Another trade for 1,790 shares valued at $100,061 was bought by Hobart Brian E. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850.