Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holder Basswood Capital Management Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; Godsey & Gibb Associates Stake in Vmware (VMW) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.86% or $14.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.54. About 5.53M shares traded or 286.67% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 22,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 66,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 89,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 127,407 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 42,225 shares to 206,240 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.42 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.48% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares to 516,202 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 213,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).