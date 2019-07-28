Independent Bank (Michigan) (IBCP) to pay $0.18 on Aug 15, 2019; Shorts at Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Raised By 0.42%

Independent Bank Corp (Michigan) (NASDAQ:IBCP) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:IBCP) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Independent Bank Corp (Michigan)’s current price of $21.74 translates into 0.83% yield. Independent Bank Corp (Michigan)’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 84,366 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. SYN’s SI was 402,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 401,000 shares previously. With 177,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s short sellers to cover SYN’s short positions. The SI to Synthetic Biologics Inc’s float is 3.58%. The stock decreased 11.22% or $0.0597 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4723. About 468,807 shares traded or 360.50% up from the average. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) has declined 93.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SYN News: 08/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics 1Q R&D Expenses $3.4M; 23/04/2018 – SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS SAYS IT HAS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH FDA; 23/04/2018 – SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS SAYS AGREEMENT ON PLANNED PHASE 3 TRIAL; 07/03/2018 Synthetic Biologics Not in Compliance Due to Stockholder Equity Level, Net Losse; 23/04/2018 – SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SYN-004; 08/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Preliminary Agreement Reached With FDA on Proposed Phase 3 Clinical Trial Synopsis for SYN-004; 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on Development of SYN-004 for Prevention of C. Difficile Infection; 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Expects Phase 3 Trial to Include Separate Co-Primary Endpoints Designed to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Ribaxamase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synthetic Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYN); 07/03/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Intends to Submit Compliance Plan by April

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $489.07 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Independent Bank Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 10,541 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 77,025 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 241,896 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Pl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11.4% or 1.83M shares. Captrust Advisors holds 216 shares. Millennium Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 4,870 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,557 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 28,565 are held by Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership.