Independent Bank (Michigan) (IBCP) to pay $0.18 on Aug 15, 2019; Ceva (CEVA) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Ceva Inc (CEVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 52 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 54 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ceva Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.94 million shares, down from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ceva Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold Independent Bank Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $489.07 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $618.35 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1340 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. for 793,836 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 734,947 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.32% invested in the company for 338,382 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.