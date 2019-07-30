Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Stock Declined While Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed by $588,000 Its Stake; Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose While Mak Capital One Has Lowered Position by $27.00 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 606,478 shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 21,404 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. SKY’s profit will be $15.87 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyline Champion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 4.31 million shares valued at $87.18M was sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock or 4.79 million shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

