Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $19.11 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raised Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $314,720; Stock Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 66,388 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 23,920 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.27M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Fj Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 603,000 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Aperio Gp Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,174 shares. Fmr Ltd has 74,300 shares. Pl Capital Advsrs Ltd Com holds 917,285 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 315,852 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 196,047 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 14,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 0% or 324,512 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 308,370 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 59,307 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 65 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc accumulated 1.06M shares.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,565 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.