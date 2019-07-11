Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.54 Million as Valuation Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 37,681 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 292,388 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap accumulated 2,430 shares. 106,617 are held by Epoch Investment. Sarbit Advisory Serv Inc reported 303,013 shares. Maltese Mngmt Llc stated it has 118,000 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co invested in 2,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mad River Invsts invested in 83,112 shares or 8.1% of the stock. Aew Cap Management LP stated it has 269,088 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Llc reported 14,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,920 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 14,000 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 376,393 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 77,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 296,687 shares. Dupont Cap Corp invested in 0.02% or 46,195 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 171,928 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com holds 3,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 50,048 shares. Pnc Fin accumulated 89 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 4,100 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 154,980 shares. 5,065 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 66,855 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 43,735 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 48,527 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 28,565 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has 70,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.