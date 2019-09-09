Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $588,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Pnc Bank (PNC) Share Value Rose, Eastern Bank Increased by $1.90 Million Its Holding

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 31,384 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Pnc Bank Corp (PNC) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 15,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 85,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, up from 69,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Pnc Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 786,492 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLF) by 20,555 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 91,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,886 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Inc Pa has invested 0.49% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,270 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 553,988 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 402,298 shares. Motco accumulated 350 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.13% or 130,676 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited owns 169 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,530 are held by Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability. 9,088 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Com. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,500 shares. Paloma Prtnrs owns 25,898 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 18,600 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 24,900 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 0% or 9,410 shares. American Century Cos Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 70,573 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Group Incorporated reported 13,703 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability owns 59,684 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 5,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 1.10M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 31,239 shares. 745,200 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 169,811 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 28,565 shares. Maltese Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.23 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.