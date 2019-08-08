Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $305,745 as Stock Price Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 60,992 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 3.59M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in wild session – CNBC” on August 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock bounces off 20-year low after revenue rises just above expectations – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SWM ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:SWM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 65,427 shares to 4,371 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 385,408 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 5,883 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.4% or 1.58M shares. 489 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Inc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership holds 1.31% or 855,683 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 115,245 shares. Mairs Inc reported 7,369 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.18% or 14,124 shares. Thomas White Int Limited owns 10,109 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 6,601 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 30,254 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 36,270 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.91% stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 4,100 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,065 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 10,162 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.13% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Boston invested in 125,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 28,565 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The Texas-based Clover Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 4.2% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 85,289 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 89 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19,428 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 3/3/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.