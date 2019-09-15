Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Market Value Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Trimmed by $19.11 Million Its Position; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Wbi Investments Has Increased by $749,345 Its Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 128,527 shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 35,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 25,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,910 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. 18,800 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 74,300 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The New York-based D E Shaw Communications Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 715,458 were reported by State Street Corporation. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 105,338 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 437,488 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 95,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 18,961 shares. 3,932 were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 5,065 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates owns 5,810 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 132,587 shares. 381,895 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Somerset Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 45,867 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Btim accumulated 536,693 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,111 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 81,333 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 4,944 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 21,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 4,462 shares.

