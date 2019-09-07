Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Market Value Rose While Clover Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $588,000; Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Lowered Stake by $303,123

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 45,715 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 135,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, down from 139,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Traverse City State Bank – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.30 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 480,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 32,903 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 171,928 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 2,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 30,810 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 138,610 shares. 31,239 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 296,687 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 20,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 11,582 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 379,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91,402 shares to 91,502 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru holds 233,000 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has 2,158 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 67,969 shares stake. 106,483 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.69% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 654,689 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Westpac Bk Corporation has 342,363 shares. Sabal Trust Communications holds 8,689 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.45% stake. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 178,000 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.5% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 146,452 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department owns 18,194 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 5,175 shares.