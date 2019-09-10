Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Market Valuation Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Spears Abacus Advisors Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 53,237 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 30.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,565 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 593,349 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,410 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moreover, American Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 302,333 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 99,285 shares. The Texas-based Clover Partners Limited Partnership has invested 4.2% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 14,028 shares. 745,200 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,898 shares. Vanguard has 1.13M shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 1,900 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). First Advisors LP owns 63,664 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,565 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Llc owns 10,056 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.00M shares. Guardian Capital Lp has 250,424 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 45,491 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 14,893 are held by Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi. Harvey Management holds 88,606 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,699 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Lc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 18,035 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,500 shares. Spinnaker has 30,401 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.85% or 2.49M shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Traders Jump Into Bank Of America Ahead Of Fed Decision – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.