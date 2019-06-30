Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Market Valuation Declined While Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased by $839,181 Its Stake; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Chevron (CVX) Stake as Shares Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 39,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 149,655 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 320,027 shares to 460,108 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $10.80 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.