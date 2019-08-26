Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Holding Has Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Shares Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 377,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.44M, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.61 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 85,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 70,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 83,736 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Pending Retirement of Its Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) CEO Brad Kessel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

