Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Holding; Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $77.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 4.13 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 8,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 72,070 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon's Future Coupons Deal to Aid Indian Retail Footprint – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Alibaba to Expand E-Commerce Presence With Kaola Acquisition – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 2.11M shares or 3.64% of the stock. Singapore-based Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 0.63% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Us State Bank De stated it has 136,414 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 122,688 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De accumulated 0.04% or 15,700 shares. Pdts Partners accumulated 578,447 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 1.06M shares. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 4.89M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability holds 50,486 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 565,664 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 102,451 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 45,400 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Starr Interest Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% or 1.21 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). 1,295 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Btim owns 169,583 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9,250 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,190 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.08% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Rockland Trust to complete $727M Blue Hills deal next week – Boston Business Journal" on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire" published on March 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal" on February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.96 million for 12.23 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 688,163 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $116.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V).