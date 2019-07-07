Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) EPS Estimated At $1.28; RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) Shorts Lowered By 5.9%

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 5.9% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 2.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.9% from 2.56 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 24099 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.785 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report $1.28 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 15.32% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. IBTX’s profit would be $55.90 million giving it 11.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 95,376 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of stock. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652 worth of stock. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 27.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.