Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY ORDINARY SHARE (PZRIF) Shorts Down By 30.14%

PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had a decrease of 30.14% in short interest. PZRIF’s SI was 15,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 30.14% from 21,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 77 days are for PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s short sellers to cover PZRIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 10,000 shares traded or 2976.92% up from the average. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 14.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. IBTX’s profit would be $58.85M giving it 9.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 12.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 218,593 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company has market cap of $232.91 million. As of January 1, 2018, the firm had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Independent Bank Group, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,576 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 834 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 10,602 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Northern Corp owns 495,492 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 4,003 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,236 shares. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,526 shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 703,470 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Communications invested in 0% or 8,325 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc has 1.03% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 173,736 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 4,930 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. 275 shares were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn, worth $14,652. 1,790 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.