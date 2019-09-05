Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Share Price Rose While Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $643,161; Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Price Rose While Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.80 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 148,899 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 12,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 171,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, down from 184,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 124,313 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Remote Patient Monitoring Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis by 2022. – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has 31,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl owns 5,500 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited owns 6,450 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 98,099 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 12,206 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mcf Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 374 shares. First Personal Serv invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 178,783 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 1.78% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 1.29 million shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc accumulated 29 shares. Hgk Asset reported 96,842 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Natixis LP owns 42,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.01M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 5,145 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 67,216 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 39 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,130 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.26% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 80,834 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested in 0.04% or 6,134 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 4,930 shares. 20,840 are held by American Grp Inc. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 36,813 shares. 618 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 171,571 are owned by Hodges Capital Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares to 32,317 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.