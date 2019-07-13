Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holding Has Raised by Summit Creek Advisors Llc; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Anheuser (BUD) Position as Share Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 49,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 66,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 213,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 117,864 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 16,769 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 342,976 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 983,599 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.3% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 71 shares stake. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.37M shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Academy Mgmt Tx stated it has 277,898 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt reported 11,915 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 22,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 1.28% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 7,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp invested in 10,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,266 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $85.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Summit Creek Lc invested 2.56% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Envestnet Asset Management holds 28,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 3.02M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 21,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Frontier Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 260,018 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,783 shares. The New York-based Mendon Cap Advsrs has invested 3.7% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 654,014 shares. Fj Management Lc reported 4.82% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Credit Suisse Ag has 37,673 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,726 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. $100,061 worth of stock was bought by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25. TAYLOR PAUL W had sold 12,667 shares worth $669,850 on Thursday, January 31.