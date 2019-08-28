Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Both Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.74 N/A 1.65 13.20 MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.07 N/A 2.48 13.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MutualFirst Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Independent Bank Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Independent Bank Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MutualFirst Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Independent Bank Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Independent Bank Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MutualFirst Financial Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 48.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation shares. Competitively, MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation was less bullish than MutualFirst Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats Independent Bank Corporation.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.