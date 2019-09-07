Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.71 N/A 1.65 13.20 Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.66 N/A 1.24 15.39

Table 1 demonstrates Independent Bank Corporation and Byline Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Byline Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Independent Bank Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Independent Bank Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Byline Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corporation and Byline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 30.2% respectively. 0.4% are Independent Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Byline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.