Independent Bank Corp/Rockland Ma (INDB) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Position by $1.27 Billion; American Investment Services Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $763,338

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Rockland Ma (INDB) by 2333.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 15,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 16,327 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Rockland Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 47,266 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 1,715 shares to 1 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Prn) by 5.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.41 million shares, and cut its stake in General Growth Properties Inc.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA ranks last in New England in customer survey – Boston Business Journal” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Seaportâ€™s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion has a new name – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares to 18,420 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,081 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.