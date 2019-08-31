Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 77 5.46 N/A 4.41 17.62 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.12 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 highlights Independent Bank Corp. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Independent Bank Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Independent Bank Corp. and Fulton Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Independent Bank Corp. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Independent Bank Corp. and Fulton Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp. has a consensus price target of $82, and a 21.28% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. shares and 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.