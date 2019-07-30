Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 78 6.07 N/A 4.65 16.72 Camden National Corporation 43 4.33 N/A 3.48 12.64

Table 1 demonstrates Independent Bank Corp. and Camden National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Camden National Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Independent Bank Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corp. is presently more expensive than Camden National Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.5% Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corp. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Camden National Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Independent Bank Corp. and Camden National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Camden National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp. has a 6.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. and Camden National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 68.6%. About 1.1% of Independent Bank Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Camden National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. -1.88% -9.13% -4.45% -1.98% 5.55% 10.57% Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. was less bullish than Camden National Corporation.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats Camden National Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.