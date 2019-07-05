Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Stake Maintained by Champlain Investment Partners Llc; Terril Brothers Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 21,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,599 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45M, down from 492,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 8.62 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 114,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 957,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.55 million, up from 842,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 52,538 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 623,280 shares to 417,950 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 307,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,210 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank (INDB) to Acquire MNB Bancorp for $54.2M – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “INDB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Masslive.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America ranks last in New England in customer satisfaction survey – MassLive.com” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $360,887 activity. $160,740 worth of stock was sold by JONES KEVIN J on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 38,008 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 416 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 22,648 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 37,403 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 13,144 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 6,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 3,827 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 31,407 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,600 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,415 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” published on June 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CELG, BMY, CZR – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.