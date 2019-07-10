Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 78 6.47 N/A 4.65 16.72 Tompkins Financial Corporation 78 4.33 N/A 5.39 14.43

Table 1 highlights Independent Bank Corp. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.5% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corp.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Independent Bank Corp. shares and 50.9% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares. Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. -1.88% -9.13% -4.45% -1.98% 5.55% 10.57% Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has stronger performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.