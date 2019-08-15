Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. has 72.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.3% of Independent Bank Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Independent Bank Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.70% 1.40% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Independent Bank Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. N/A 78 17.62 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Independent Bank Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Independent Bank Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Independent Bank Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

$82 is the average price target of Independent Bank Corp., with a potential upside of 20.73%. As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Independent Bank Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Independent Bank Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corp. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp.’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Independent Bank Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Independent Bank Corp.’s rivals beat Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.