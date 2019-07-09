Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 78 6.47 N/A 4.65 16.72 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.14 N/A 2.12 12.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Independent Bank Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Independent Bank Corp. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.5% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Corp.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Independent Bank Corp. shares and 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Independent Bank Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. -1.88% -9.13% -4.45% -1.98% 5.55% 10.57% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.