Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Comparison side by side

Both Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 78 5.64 N/A 4.41 17.62 Ames National Corporation 27 4.84 N/A 1.85 14.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ames National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Ames National Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Independent Bank Corp. and Ames National Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Ames National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp. has an average price target of $82, and a 14.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. shares and 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Independent Bank Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has stronger performance than Ames National Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Ames National Corporation.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.