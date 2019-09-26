Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Aes (AES) Position

Valueact Holdings Lp increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 165.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp acquired 2.58M shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 4.15 million shares with $69.50M value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 4.07M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $47.08 million giving it 13.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see -3.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 116,509 shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability owns 69,044 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,754 shares. 2,934 are held by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Huntington Bancshares owns 416 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 164,964 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 914 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 1,517 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 42,743 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 44,402 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 204,270 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,249 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank (INDB) Completes Acquisition of Blue Hills – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Enters Oversold Territory (INDB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 9.39% above currents $74.96 stock price. Independent Bank had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) rating on Friday, July 19. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $8300 target.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. 2.58M shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W, worth $41.58M.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.