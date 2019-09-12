Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FRCOF) Shorts Down By 1.32%

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $47.08 million giving it 13.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see -3.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 110,448 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRCOF) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. FRCOF’s SI was 536,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 543,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5363 days are for FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRCOF)’s short sellers to cover FRCOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.69% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $600.44. About 5 shares traded. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 9.52% above currents $74.87 stock price. Independent Bank had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.63 billion. The firm operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands divisions. It has a 45.12 P/E ratio. It plans, makes, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

