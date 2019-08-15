Independent Bank Cor (INDB) Market Value Declined While Opus Capital Group Decreased Its Position; Abrams Bison Investments Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $244.41. About 1.88M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Cor (INDB) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 13,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 11,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 25,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 38,728 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.07 million for 12.38 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 5,263 shares. Champlain Limited, Us-based fund reported 957,230 shares. Diversified Trust Communication invested in 3,625 shares. New England Rech Management reported 16,240 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,304 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.1% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Excalibur Corporation invested in 19,717 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 55 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Swiss Savings Bank reported 52,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Moreover, Geode Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.