Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stock Value Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Stake In Noble Energy (NBL) Was Has Boosted

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.98 lastly. It is down 16.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 176.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 8.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.91 million, up from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.98 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru invested in 0% or 123 shares. 4.26 million were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.22 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 13,161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 47,766 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 36,600 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 103,146 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 384,232 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 197,390 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 23,269 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 12,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.07M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.

